Pacific Update on Yokota High School's 50th Anniversary Reunion held on its 2023 homecoming weekend. Over 100 alumni, the majority of them from America, attended the reunion.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 01:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899818
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-KW390-9782
|Filename:
|DOD_109928956
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, YHS 50th Anniversary, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
