Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YHS 50th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific Update on Yokota High School's 50th Anniversary Reunion held on its 2023 homecoming weekend. Over 100 alumni, the majority of them from America, attended the reunion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 01:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899818
    VIRIN: 231005-F-KW390-9782
    Filename: DOD_109928956
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YHS 50th Anniversary, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reunion
    Yokota Air Base
    DoDEA
    Yokota High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT