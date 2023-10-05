USNH Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill

231003-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 3rd, 2023) USNH Yokosuka conducted a mass casualty drill on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. This training to conducted twice a year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|10.03.2023
|10.10.2023 00:04
|Video Productions
|899810
|231003-N-KP021-1001
|DOD_109928944
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
