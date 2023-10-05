Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNH Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    231003-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 3rd, 2023) USNH Yokosuka conducted a mass casualty drill on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. This training to conducted twice a year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

