    SF Fleet Week 23: US Naval Order Luncheon B-Roll

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Randall W. Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, gives remarks as a guest speaker at a U.S. Naval Order Luncheon as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 at the Italian Athletic Club, San Francisco, Oct. 9, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 21:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899806
    VIRIN: 231009-M-JC323-1019
    Filename: DOD_109928890
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SF Fleet Week 23: US Naval Order Luncheon B-Roll, by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    IMEF
    Navy
    Marines
    IMEF24
    SFFW2023

