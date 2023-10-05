U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Randall W. Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, gives remarks as a guest speaker at a U.S. Naval Order Luncheon as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 at the Italian Athletic Club, San Francisco, Oct. 9, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 21:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899806
|VIRIN:
|231009-M-JC323-1019
|Filename:
|DOD_109928890
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SF Fleet Week 23: US Naval Order Luncheon B-Roll, by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT