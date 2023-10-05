SF Fleet Week 23: 1st MARDIV Band on Polk Street

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band give a public performance as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 23 on Polk Street in San Francisco, Oct. 7, 2023. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual public event that honors the contributions of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces while advancing cooperation and knowledge among civilian- and military-based humanitarian assistance personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)