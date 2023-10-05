Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SF Fleet Week 23: 1st MARDIV Band on Polk Street

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band give a public performance as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 23 on Polk Street in San Francisco, Oct. 7, 2023. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual public event that honors the contributions of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces while advancing cooperation and knowledge among civilian- and military-based humanitarian assistance personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899803
    VIRIN: 231007-M-JC323-1027
    Filename: DOD_109928668
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SF Fleet Week 23: 1st MARDIV Band on Polk Street, by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    IMEF
    Marines
    1st Marine Division Band
    IMEF24
    SFFW2023

