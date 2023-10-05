U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band give a public performance as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 23 on Polk Street in San Francisco, Oct. 7, 2023. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual public event that honors the contributions of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces while advancing cooperation and knowledge among civilian- and military-based humanitarian assistance personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899803
|VIRIN:
|231007-M-JC323-1027
|Filename:
|DOD_109928668
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SF Fleet Week 23: 1st MARDIV Band on Polk Street, by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT