U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a 6-mile hike at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 7, 2023. Unit hikes serve as one of many methods for Marines to maintain conditioning and sustain combat readiness. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 21:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899794
|VIRIN:
|231007-M-VW546-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109928553
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 3d LCT conducts a 6-mile hike at PTA, by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT