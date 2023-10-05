SETAF-AF Remembers the Vajont Dam

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) participated in the 60th Anniversary of the Vajont Dam disaster observances in Longarone, Italy, on October 8th, 2023, and the Vajont Dam on October 9th, 2023. On October 9th, 1963, a mega-tsunami at the Vajont Dam caused by landslides resulted in one of the worst man-made disasters in history. SETAF-AF provided the first helicopters to assist with recovery efforts, as well as medical supplies and personnel.
|10.09.2023
|10.09.2023 12:48
|Package
|899785
|231009-A-MG761-1838
|DOD_109928380
|00:01:55
|LONGARONE, IT
|2
|2
