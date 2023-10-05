Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF Remembers the Vajont Dam

    LONGARONE, ITALY

    10.09.2023

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) participated in the 60th Anniversary of the Vajont Dam disaster observances in Longarone, Italy, on October 8th, 2023, and the Vajont Dam on October 9th, 2023. On October 9th, 1963, a mega-tsunami at the Vajont Dam caused by landslides resulted in one of the worst man-made disasters in history. SETAF-AF provided the first helicopters to assist with recovery efforts, as well as medical supplies and personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Community Relations
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Vajont Dam
    Piave Valley
    Relief and Rescue Operations

