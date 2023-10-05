Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS crews conduct live-fire exercise with NATO allies in Estonia

    ESTONIA

    10.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, demonstrate M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operations to NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Estonia allies during a live-fire exercise at Estonian Central Training Area​, Estonia, Sept. 27, 2023. (Video by Army Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 08:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EE

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

