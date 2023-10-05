U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band give a public performance as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 at Thrive City in San Francisco, Oct. 3, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 09:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899770
|VIRIN:
|231003-M-FP389-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109928192
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SF Fleet Week 23: 1st Marine Division Band at Thrive City B-Roll, by Cpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
