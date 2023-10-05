Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SF Fleet Week 23: Verizon Technology Innovation Center Tour B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Video by Cpl. Casandra Lamas 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11 and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) receive a tour of the Verizon Technology Innovation Center as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 in San Francisco, Oct. 5, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casandra Lamas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899748
    VIRIN: 231005-M-VR919-1001
    Filename: DOD_109927804
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SF Fleet Week 23: Verizon Technology Innovation Center Tour B-Roll, by Cpl Casandra Lamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    1st MLG
    Navy Region Southwest
    Marines
    IMEF24
    SFFW2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT