SF Fleet Week 23: Verizon Technology Innovation Center Tour B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11 and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) receive a tour of the Verizon Technology Innovation Center as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 in San Francisco, Oct. 5, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casandra Lamas)
|10.05.2023
|10.08.2023 15:40
|B-Roll
|899748
|231005-M-VR919-1001
|DOD_109927804
|00:01:17
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|1
|1
