    Coast Guard rescues 3 from water after boat capsizes in Great Bay, New Jersey

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, rescues three people from the water in Great Bay, New Jersey, after their 18-foot boat capsized Oct. 7, 2023. After Philadelphia-based Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay search and rescue coordinators received a VHF-FM hail for help, they rerouted an already-airbore MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to rescue the three people. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899746
    VIRIN: 231007-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_109927609
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NJ, US

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from water after boat capsizes in Great Bay, New Jersey, by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    search and rescue
    USCG
    aircrew
    helicopter

