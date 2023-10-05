USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Flight Operations

USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) conducts flight operations including V-22 Osprey and Bell UH-1 Iroquois during Pacific Partnership.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 00:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899736
|VIRIN:
|230928-N-AU520-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109927392
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
