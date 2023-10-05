Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy MTF B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    B-Roll Package containing clips of medical operations, labs, infectious disease control, and spaces aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899735
    VIRIN: 231006-N-BT947-1001
    Filename: DOD_109927391
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    mercy
    pacific partnership
    Pacific Partnership, Pacific Partnership 2019, PP19, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, HA

