Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced a posthumous honorary promotion for U.S. Navy pilot and NASA astronaut Cmdr. William C. McCool to the grade of Captain. Capt. McCool passed away Feb. 1, 2003 along with six crew members aboard Space Shuttle Columbia prior to her scheduled landing over the southern United States. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during a football game at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899732
|VIRIN:
|231007-N-FC670-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109927226
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced a posthumous honorary promotion for Navy Pilot and NASA Astronaut McCool, by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT