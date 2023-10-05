Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced a posthumous honorary promotion for Navy Pilot and NASA Astronaut McCool

    10.05.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced a posthumous honorary promotion for U.S. Navy pilot and NASA astronaut Cmdr. William C. McCool to the grade of Captain. Capt. McCool passed away Feb. 1, 2003 along with six crew members aboard Space Shuttle Columbia prior to her scheduled landing over the southern United States. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during a football game at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023
