Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced a posthumous honorary promotion for Navy Pilot and NASA Astronaut McCool

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899732" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced a posthumous honorary promotion for U.S. Navy pilot and NASA astronaut Cmdr. William C. McCool to the grade of Captain. Capt. McCool passed away Feb. 1, 2003 along with six crew members aboard Space Shuttle Columbia prior to her scheduled landing over the southern United States. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during a football game at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.