    SF Fleet Week 23: Honor our Fallen Concert

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    Navy Region Southwest

    The Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quartet and 1st Marine Division Band performed an “Honor our Fallen” concert as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 at the Herbst Theater in the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, San Francisco, Oct. 5, 2023. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual public event that honors the contributions of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces while advancing cooperation and knowledge among civilian- and military-based humanitarian assistance personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899730
    VIRIN: 231005-M-JC323-1083
    Filename: DOD_109927158
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    IMEF
    Marines
    1st Marine Division Band
    IMEF24
    SFFW2023

