SF Fleet Week 23: Honor our Fallen Concert

The Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quartet and 1st Marine Division Band performed an “Honor our Fallen” concert as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 at the Herbst Theater in the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, San Francisco, Oct. 5, 2023. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual public event that honors the contributions of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces while advancing cooperation and knowledge among civilian- and military-based humanitarian assistance personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899730
|VIRIN:
|231005-M-JC323-1083
|Filename:
|DOD_109927158
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
