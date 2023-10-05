Sustainment Soldiers race Polish Freedom Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider deployed at Powidz, Poland, join the Polish Freedom Run 5K, 10K and Nordic Walk in Glogow, Oct. 7, 2023. The race was organized by the Polish military and law enforcement and was held on a motor cross track. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.