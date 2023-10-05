Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustainment Soldiers race Polish Freedom Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GLOGOW, POLAND

    10.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider deployed at Powidz, Poland, join the Polish Freedom Run 5K, 10K and Nordic Walk in Glogow, Oct. 7, 2023. The race was organized by the Polish military and law enforcement and was held on a motor cross track. The 3rd DSB deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899723
    VIRIN: 231007-A-DP764-7761
    Filename: DOD_109927110
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: GLOGOW, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers race Polish Freedom Run, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #VictoryCorps #StrongerTogether #EUCOM #RockoftheMarne #USArmy #ROTM #NotFancyJustTough

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT