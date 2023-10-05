Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapon Tip Tuesday, Episode 1

    ITALY

    10.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Join Weapons Repairman SPC Joe Kendall as he teaches about a common issue, and how to fix it, with the M17 pistol. Weapon Tip Tuesday is an original series from AFN Vicenza designed to enhance readiness by spreading awareness of common small arms pitfalls and how to avoid them. (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 09:22
    M17
    AFN Vicenza
    Weapon Tip Tuesday

