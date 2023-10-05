Weapon Tip Tuesday, Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VICENZA, Italy - Join Weapons Repairman SPC Joe Kendall as he teaches about a common issue, and how to fix it, with the M17 pistol. Weapon Tip Tuesday is an original series from AFN Vicenza designed to enhance readiness by spreading awareness of common small arms pitfalls and how to avoid them. (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)