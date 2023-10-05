VICENZA, Italy - Join Weapons Repairman SPC Joe Kendall as he teaches about a common issue, and how to fix it, with the M17 pistol. Weapon Tip Tuesday is an original series from AFN Vicenza designed to enhance readiness by spreading awareness of common small arms pitfalls and how to avoid them. (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 09:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899722
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-LJ797-8743
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_109927100
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapon Tip Tuesday, Episode 1, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
