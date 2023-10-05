U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a squad attack at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899718
|VIRIN:
|231005-M-VW546-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926950
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 3d LCT conducts squad attacks at PTA, by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT