    3d LCT conducts squad attacks at PTA

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Video by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a squad attack at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    #3dMLR #3dMARDiv #FD2030 #Warfighting #Fightnow #3d LCT

