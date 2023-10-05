Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Omar Bailey - U.S. Navy Nuclear Officer Recruiter with NTAG Southwest

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Video by Ensign Nolan Valerio 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    Lt. Omar Bailey is a Submarine Warfare Officer and now a Nuclear Officer Recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest. After two deployments on the USS NEW HAMPSHIRE (SSN-778), he has come to recruiting to share his unique experiences and help find the next generation of the Navy’s nuclear power community. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan Valerio)

    TAGS

    Submarine
    Next Generation
    Officer Recruiter
    USS NEW HAMPSHIRE
    SSN 778
    Nuclear Recruiter

