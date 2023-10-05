Lt. Omar Bailey - U.S. Navy Nuclear Officer Recruiter with NTAG Southwest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Omar Bailey is a Submarine Warfare Officer and now a Nuclear Officer Recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest. After two deployments on the USS NEW HAMPSHIRE (SSN-778), he has come to recruiting to share his unique experiences and help find the next generation of the Navy’s nuclear power community. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan Valerio)