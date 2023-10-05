Lt. Omar Bailey - U.S. Navy Nuclear Officer Recruiter with NTAG Southwest

Lt. Omar Bailey is a Submarine Warfare Officer and now a Nuclear Officer Recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest. After two deployments on the USS NEW HAMPSHIRE (SSN-778), he has come to recruiting to share his unique experiences and help find the next generation of the Navy’s nuclear power community. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan Valerio)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 20:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899716
|VIRIN:
|231006-N-II650-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926926
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
