Marina Garden hosts a public Humanitarian Assistance Village (HAV) exhibit featuring military and civilian disaster response teams during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899706
|VIRIN:
|231006-N-HV010-8872
|Filename:
|DOD_109926789
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 Humanitarian Assistance Village, by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
