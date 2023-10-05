Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Highlighting Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Jackson Fullmer, a Damage Controlman at Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak (ANT), describes day-to-day operations at his unit Oct. 3, 2023. Personal at the ANT service navigational markers throughout the majority of Alaska. (U.S Coast Guard video by Seaman Ian Ray)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 15:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899702
    VIRIN: 231003-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109926672
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    ANT
    Coast Guard
    D17.

