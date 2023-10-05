Highlighting Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak

U.S Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Jackson Fullmer, a Damage Controlman at Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak (ANT), describes day-to-day operations at his unit Oct. 3, 2023. Personal at the ANT service navigational markers throughout the majority of Alaska. (U.S Coast Guard video by Seaman Ian Ray)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 15:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899702
|VIRIN:
|231003-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109926672
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
