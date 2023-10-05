PRS 4 - Clean & Maintain Dining Facility Interior & Exterior | Warrior Restaurant Inspection Guide

Army Sustainment Command oversees and operates 185 DFACs across the ASC food service enterprise. A group of 11 ASC food service employees met at Fort Knox to update the DFAC evaluation performance readiness standards and record training videos. In this video, Maribel Williams, a Food Program Manager at Fort Knox, KY, explains Performance Readiness Standard Four: Clean and Maintain Dining Facility Interior and Exterior Areas.
Read more: https://www.army.mil/article/266199
