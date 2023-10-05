Dr. Mike Battaglino explains the difference between foundational and occupational competencies and how they fit in with the broader strategic competition landscape at AETC.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899683
|VIRIN:
|231006-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926391
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AETC Comptetency PSA, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
