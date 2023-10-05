Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC Comptetency PSA

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Mike Battaglino explains the difference between foundational and occupational competencies and how they fit in with the broader strategic competition landscape at AETC.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training
    Competencies
    AETC
    Strategic

