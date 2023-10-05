Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 101a construction update

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Clearing, burning, grubbing, berm excavation and sand delivery are currently occurring at WSLP contract 101a. Clearing, grubbing and burning between Access Road J and I-10 is about 70% complete. The work is being performed in St. John the Baptist and St. Charles Parish under this contract. When completed the levee elevation will be 12.5 feet and the levee reach will be 1.8 miles long.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

