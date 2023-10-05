West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 101a construction update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Clearing, burning, grubbing, berm excavation and sand delivery are currently occurring at WSLP contract 101a. Clearing, grubbing and burning between Access Road J and I-10 is about 70% complete. The work is being performed in St. John the Baptist and St. Charles Parish under this contract. When completed the levee elevation will be 12.5 feet and the levee reach will be 1.8 miles long.