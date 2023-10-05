West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 101a construction update

Clearing, burning, grubbing, berm excavation and sand delivery are currently occurring at WSLP contract 101a. Clearing, grubbing and burning between Access Road J and I-10 is about 70% complete. The work is being performed in St. John the Baptist and St. Charles Parish under this contract. When completed the levee elevation will be 12.5 feet and the levee reach will be 1.8 miles long.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899680
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-EV636-8809
|Filename:
|DOD_109926359
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
