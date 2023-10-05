VMFA-242 and VMFA-121 Partner Up at Misawa AFB

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conduct maintenance on F-35B Lightning II aircraft with VMFA-242 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2023. Based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, squadrons of Marine Aircraft Group 12 operate throughout the Indo-Pacific region to improve squadron readiness and exercise joint capabilities with the U.S. Air Force and allied powers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)
|09.13.2023
|10.06.2023 03:28
|Video Productions
|899673
|230913-M-DG958-1001
|DOD_109926234
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|2
