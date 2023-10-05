Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan AB Quality of Life Task Force Pt. 2 - How to Engage

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this second video in a series highlighting Kunsan Air Base's Quality of Life Task Force, Maj. Tanviben Patel, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight commander, discusses how members can work with the QoL TF at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 6, 2023. The QoL TF consists of Airmen from all ranks and a variety of career fields, to help solve problems that affect the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 03:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 899672
    VIRIN: 231006-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_109926230
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Quality of Life
    Wolf Pack
    QoL
    8th MDG
    Quality of Life Task Force

