Kunsan AB Quality of Life Task Force Pt. 2 - How to Engage

In this second video in a series highlighting Kunsan Air Base's Quality of Life Task Force, Maj. Tanviben Patel, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight commander, discusses how members can work with the QoL TF at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 6, 2023. The QoL TF consists of Airmen from all ranks and a variety of career fields, to help solve problems that affect the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|10.06.2023
|10.06.2023 03:26
|Series
|899672
|231006-F-DU706-1001
|DOD_109926230
|00:01:52
|KR
