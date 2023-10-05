U.S. Navy, Coast Guard Sailors, Marines, Army, local law enforcement, and civilians, participate in the annual marksmanship competition as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899671
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-PA221-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926224
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, San Francisco Fleet Week Marksmanship Competition, by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
