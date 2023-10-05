American Forces Network Diego Garcia Public Service Announcement Video about Energy Action Month. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory /Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 01:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899670
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-LA645-5601
|Filename:
|DOD_109926215
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Diego Garcia Spot: Energy Action Month PSA, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
