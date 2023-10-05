Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Diego Garcia Spot: Energy Action Month PSA

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.05.2023

    Video by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    American Forces Network Diego Garcia Public Service Announcement Video about Energy Action Month. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory /Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 01:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899670
    VIRIN: 231005-N-LA645-5601
    Filename: DOD_109926215
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Diego Garcia Spot: Energy Action Month PSA, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    PSA
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Energy Action Month

