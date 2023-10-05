Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day: Planning the Impossible

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    There are already tons of films about 6 June 1944. That’s why our documentary is about what happened before the Normandy invasion. Allied planners spent years analyzing changing tides, perilous terrain, and German fortifications along the Atlantic Wall to figure out the best time and place to come ashore. Even basic logistics were a nightmare. Over a million soldiers had to be shipped to the United Kingdom, and then equipped and fed. Paying heed to Allied leadership from COSSAC to SHAEF, our film examines how the plan for one of the largest invasions in history was changing clear up to D-Day.

    Created in collaboration with the Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), the film outlines important Army doctrine such as the Military Decision Making Process (MDMP), the Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield (IPB), and the Sustainment Preparation of the Operational Environment.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 23:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899665
    VIRIN: 231005-O-QT950-7833
    Filename: DOD_109926187
    Length: 00:50:11
    Location: US

    Documentary
    Normandy
    D-Day
    Invasion
    DDay Film

