The 1st Marine Division Band performs at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023, Oct. 4, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim / Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899664
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-HV010-1925
|Filename:
|DOD_109926186
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 1st Marine Division Band Performs at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT