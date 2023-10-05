231005-N-FA868-1001 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26), volunteer at a pop-up food drive during San Francisco Fleet Week. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore C. Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 22:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899659
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-FA868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109926042
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
