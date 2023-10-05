The Big Red One's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, uncase their colors, and the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Inf. Div, case theirs in preparation for 1st CAB's upcoming rotation to Europe at the Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, Kansas, Oct. 4, 2023. The 1st CAB will continue to build interoperability with the United States' NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dawson Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 19:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899654
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-RE854-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109925999
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2ABCT and 1CAB Conducts a Uncasing and Casing Ceremony, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT