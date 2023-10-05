Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ABCT and 1CAB Conducts a Uncasing and Casing Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Spc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Big Red One's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, uncase their colors, and the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Inf. Div, case theirs in preparation for 1st CAB's upcoming rotation to Europe at the Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, Kansas, Oct. 4, 2023. The 1st CAB will continue to build interoperability with the United States' NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dawson Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 19:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899654
    VIRIN: 231004-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_109925999
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ABCT and 1CAB Conducts a Uncasing and Casing Ceremony, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    1NCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT