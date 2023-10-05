2ABCT and 1CAB Conducts a Uncasing and Casing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Big Red One's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, uncase their colors, and the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Inf. Div, case theirs in preparation for 1st CAB's upcoming rotation to Europe at the Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, Kansas, Oct. 4, 2023. The 1st CAB will continue to build interoperability with the United States' NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dawson Smith)