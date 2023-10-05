Secretary Blinken holds a U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue joint press availability in Mexico City, Mexico

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, White House Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall, Mexican Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodriguez Velázquez, And Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena at a joint press availability in Mexico City, Mexico.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 21:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|899652
|Filename:
|DOD_109925986
|Length:
|01:09:19
|Location:
|MX
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT