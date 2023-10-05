Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Blinken holds a U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue joint press availability in Mexico City, Mexico

    MEXICO

    10.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, White House Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall, Mexican Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodriguez Velázquez, And Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena at a joint press availability in Mexico City, Mexico.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 21:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 899652
    Filename: DOD_109925986
    Length: 01:09:19
    Location: MX

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Blinken

