U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie completes first flight

A U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie, highly autonomous, low-cost tactical unmanned air vehicle, launches during its first test flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023. The XQ-58A Valkyrie test flight and the data collected inform future requirements for the Marine Corps in a rapidly evolving security environment, while successfully fueling joint innovation and experimentation opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899651
|VIRIN:
|231004-F-KF149-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109925855
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
