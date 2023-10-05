Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie completes first flight

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Communication Directorate             

    A U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie, highly autonomous, low-cost tactical unmanned air vehicle, launches during its first test flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023. The XQ-58A Valkyrie test flight and the data collected inform future requirements for the Marine Corps in a rapidly evolving security environment, while successfully fueling joint innovation and experimentation opportunities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899651
    VIRIN: 231004-F-KF149-1001
    Filename: DOD_109925855
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USMC
    Aviation
    Valkyrie
    XQ-58A
    40thFLTS

