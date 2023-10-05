Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH host Light Up The Night

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Join us Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6-7 p.m. behind Byrd Medical Home, 7973 Thunder Blvd. near Gate 10, for Light Up The Night, an opportunity to remember those lost to suicide, support those left behind, and connect with others.

