BACH host Light Up The Night

Join us Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6-7 p.m. behind Byrd Medical Home, 7973 Thunder Blvd. near Gate 10, for Light Up The Night, an opportunity to remember those lost to suicide, support those left behind, and connect with others.