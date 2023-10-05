Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The ORISE Research Participation Program at USAMRICD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUNPOWDER, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Video by Stephanie Froberg 

    USAMRICD

    Video features USAMRICD scientists, Dr. Cadieux, Dr. McDonough, Dr. diTargiani and Dr. McCranor speaking about the ORISE Research Participation Program (RPP) at MRICD. The ORISE RPP was established to broaden the nation’s base of scientists and engineers by providing participants practical research experience in their field of study.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899639
    VIRIN: 231005-O-TN323-3472
    Filename: DOD_109925530
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: GUNPOWDER, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The ORISE Research Participation Program at USAMRICD, by Stephanie Froberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #mricd; #usamricd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT