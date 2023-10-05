The ORISE Research Participation Program at USAMRICD

Video features USAMRICD scientists, Dr. Cadieux, Dr. McDonough, Dr. diTargiani and Dr. McCranor speaking about the ORISE Research Participation Program (RPP) at MRICD. The ORISE RPP was established to broaden the nation’s base of scientists and engineers by providing participants practical research experience in their field of study.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899639
|VIRIN:
|231005-O-TN323-3472
|Filename:
|DOD_109925530
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|GUNPOWDER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
