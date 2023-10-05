video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of the Niagara Falls Storage Site, Lewiston, New York, Oct. 4, 2023. The site is a former WWII era TNT plant that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is responsible for and will be leading the cleanup of the site. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)