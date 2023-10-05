Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Niagara Falls Storage Site

    LEWISTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Ryan Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the Niagara Falls Storage Site, Lewiston, New York, Oct. 4, 2023. The site is a former WWII era TNT plant that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is responsible for and will be leading the cleanup of the site. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899636
    VIRIN: 231005-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_109925490
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: LEWISTON, NY, US 

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    buffalo district
    niagara falls storage site
    fusrap

