B-roll of the Niagara Falls Storage Site, Lewiston, New York, Oct. 4, 2023. The site is a former WWII era TNT plant that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is responsible for and will be leading the cleanup of the site. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899636
|VIRIN:
|231005-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109925490
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|LEWISTON, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
