    FCoE Visitor Welcome Center

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Video by Chris Gardner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The DoD guidelines require that everyone entering a military installation have a nationwide background check. With the lifting of the exemption, Fort Sill is implementing an installation access policy in accordance with Fort Sill Memo 190-13 that meets that background check requirement and will begin issuing photographic pass cards for all visitors and open a Visitors Control Center (VWC) (located just south of Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road) to manage the program. Under DoD guidelines, adults and certain children (children who are 16 years old or older and are driving a vehicle) without a current active duty military I.D. card, family I.D. or retiree I.D. must go through the VWC for a pass card that will allow them unescorted access to Fort Sill.

    Visitors can now get access passes to Fort Sill online. Simply go to https://pass.aie.army.mil/ and fill out the information. Once approved, the pass will be linked to your driver's license to be scanned at the gates.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 15:24
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Fort Sill
    Access
    Welcome Center
    FCoE
    Visitor Pass
    Visitor Welcome Center

