    99th CES Fire Dept. - Stay Ready

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Fire Protection Specialists assigned to the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron make training for any and every situation a daily task at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The large volume of emergency responses means the crews must stay up to date on various training exercises. Their repetition with aircraft familiarization or building evacuation today is a successful emergency response that will save lives tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899622
    VIRIN: 231004-F-LY743-1028
    Filename: DOD_109925267
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th CES Fire Dept. - Stay Ready, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Protection
    Fire Mission
    99th CES
    Fire Specialist

