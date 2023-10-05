Fire Protection Specialists assigned to the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron make training for any and every situation a daily task at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The large volume of emergency responses means the crews must stay up to date on various training exercises. Their repetition with aircraft familiarization or building evacuation today is a successful emergency response that will save lives tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899622
|VIRIN:
|231004-F-LY743-1028
|Filename:
|DOD_109925267
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 99th CES Fire Dept. - Stay Ready, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT