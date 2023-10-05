99th CES Fire Dept. - Stay Ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899622" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fire Protection Specialists assigned to the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron make training for any and every situation a daily task at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The large volume of emergency responses means the crews must stay up to date on various training exercises. Their repetition with aircraft familiarization or building evacuation today is a successful emergency response that will save lives tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)