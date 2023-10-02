Four 820th Base Defense Group members performed a fitness assessment necessary before entry into the Ranger Assessment Course, Moody AFB, Ga., Sep. 27, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 14:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899621
|VIRIN:
|230927-F-JS667-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_109925221
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 820 BDG performs pre-Ranger Assessment Course fitness test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT