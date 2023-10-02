Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820 BDG performs pre-Ranger Assessment Course fitness test

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Four 820th Base Defense Group members performed a fitness assessment necessary before entry into the Ranger Assessment Course, Moody AFB, Ga., Sep. 27, 2023.

    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    Fitness
    PT
    Ranger Assessment Course
    820 BDG
    BDG

