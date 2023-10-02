Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Narrative Writing

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by David Barlow, Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon and Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    An essential course that goes over what you need to know about the new Narrative Writing format. Very helpful information to assist you with filling out evaluations and awards submitions.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 14:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 899619
    VIRIN: 231005-F-XY957-1001
    Filename: DOD_109925199
    Length: 00:41:23
    Location: US

    This work, Narrative Writing, by David Barlow, TSgt Treven Cannon and MSgt Timothy Kinnan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TEC
    TEC-U
    Learning Development
    Narrative Writing

