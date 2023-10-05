U.S. Army Pfc. Nguyen, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, gives a shoutout to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Fort Liberty, N.C., October 3, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer, Spc. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 17:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|899614
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-LB938-4437
|Filename:
|DOD_109925101
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shoutout - Spc. Nguyen, by SPC Nolan Brewer and SPC Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT