U.S. Army Spc. Austin Robertson, assigned to the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs detachment, gives a shoutout to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Fort Liberty, N.C., October 3, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 17:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|899612
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-LB938-2068
|Filename:
|DOD_109925097
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh Steelers Shoutout - Spc. Austin Robertson, by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
