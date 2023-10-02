Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Bison Company departs Alaska for Middle East deployment  

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Approximately 100 Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, departed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 2, 2023, for Fort Bliss, Texas, ahead of their Middle East deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The Soldiers of “Bison” Company, as they are affectionally known, will finalize their overseas deployment training at Fort Bliss before heading to Kuwait in November. In support of U.S. Central Command, Bison Company’s mission will continue to build partner capacity and increase regional security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899610
    VIRIN: 231002-Z-CA180-1001
    Filename: DOD_109925077
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Bison Company departs Alaska for Middle East deployment  , by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Middle East
    deployment
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Bison Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT