B-Roll: Bison Company departs Alaska for Middle East deployment 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899610" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Approximately 100 Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, departed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 2, 2023, for Fort Bliss, Texas, ahead of their Middle East deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The Soldiers of “Bison” Company, as they are affectionally known, will finalize their overseas deployment training at Fort Bliss before heading to Kuwait in November. In support of U.S. Central Command, Bison Company’s mission will continue to build partner capacity and increase regional security.