Approximately 100 Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, departed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 2, 2023, for Fort Bliss, Texas, ahead of their Middle East deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The Soldiers of “Bison” Company, as they are affectionally known, will finalize their overseas deployment training at Fort Bliss before heading to Kuwait in November. In support of U.S. Central Command, Bison Company’s mission will continue to build partner capacity and increase regional security.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899610
|VIRIN:
|231002-Z-CA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109925077
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Bison Company departs Alaska for Middle East deployment , by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
