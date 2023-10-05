Sgt. 1st Class Tramaine Brown - Why I Serve

Sgt. 1st Class Tramaine Brown, is a 14P (Air and Missile Defense Crewmember) for the U.S. Army, currently serving at Fort Sill, Oklahoma for the Office of the Chief of Air Defense Artillery (OCADA).
Sgt. 1st Class Brown is a 14P Senior Career Counselor, born in Richmond, Indiana, Brown knew he wanted to join the Army, but never dreamed of what all the Air Defense Artillery Branch would do for him and his career.
"I wanted to do something that is bigger than me. I've always served in my community as far as volunteering," said Brown. "but I also wanted to do something for my country."
Tramaine's major goal was to get out of Indiana and see the world. Since he left for basic he was stationed in such places like Bahrain, Germany, Korea, Texas, North Carolina and California.
Sgt. 1st Class Brown is being looked at for Master Sergeant in the near future and prepping himself for those career changes.
