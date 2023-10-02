Allied navies work with maritime unmanned systems during sea trials in Portugal (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Exercises REPMUS 23 and Dynamic Messenger 23 took place in Tróia and Sesimbra, Portugal in September. They focused on integrating new maritime unmanned systems into NATO operations, and featured the ability of autonomous underwater vehicles to operate effectively together.



REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems) is an annual sea trial that focuses on technology development and interoperability. REPMUS is led by host country Portugal. Fifteen NATO Allies, along with partner Ireland and NATO invitee Sweden, were involved in the exercise.



Exercise Dynamic Messenger 23 focused on integrating maritime unmanned systems into NATO’s military operations. This exercise gathered more than 2,000 civilian and military personnel, giving all involved a chance to familiarise themselves with the cutting edge of unmanned systems in the maritime domain. Fourteen NATO Allies took part, as well as NATO invitee Sweden.



The footage includes shots of various unmanned systems in the water and in the air.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT – A SCREEN SHOWS THE LOGOS OF THE EXERCISES

(00:03) VARIOUS SHOTS – V-BAT UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE (UAV) TAKES OFF AND LANDS

(00:15) VARIOUS SHOTS – UAV GBR S-100 SCHIEBEL TAKES OFF AND FLIES

(00:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – A PORTUGUESE VT- ONE DRONE LANDS

(00:37) MEDIUM SHOT – MEMBERS OF THE PORTUGESE NAVY CARRY THE RT VT- ONE DRONE

(00:40) VARIOUS SHOTS – ARDITI AGENCY DRIX MARITIME DRONE BEING LAUNCHED AT SEA

(00:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – SCIENTISTS MANNING THE DRONES FROM THE CONTROL CENTRE

(01:01) WIDE SHOT – AN UNMANNED MARITIME VEHICLE OUT AT SEA

(01:05) VARIOUS SHOTS – AN UNMANNED MARITIME VEHICLE OUT AT SEA

(01:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS FROM THE DUTCH NAVY PREPARE AND LAUNCH A ZOE UAV

(01:30) WIDE SHOT – TWO PORTUGUESE NAVY RIGID INFLATABLE BOATS WITH SCIENTISTS GOING OUT INTO THE SEA

(01:34) VARIOUS SHOTS – XV PATRICK BLACKET FROM THE ROYAL NAVY SAILING IN TRÓIA

(01:42) WIDE SHOT – SV SEAD 23 OUT AT SEA

(01:45) WIDE SHOT – A PORTUGUESE NAVY UAV HEIFU CEOM (UX-31) IN FLIGHT

(01:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – UAV GBR S-100 IN FLIGHT AND DROPPING A SONAR BUOY INTO THE WATER

(02:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – AN ITALIAN NAVY SAND SURFACE VESSEL UNDERWAY

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.