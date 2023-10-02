Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard recognizes World Space Week

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    During World Space Week, the National Guard proudly recognizes the vital roles our servicemen and women play in safeguarding U.S. interests in space. We remain committed to supporting our allies and partners in deterring aggression and protecting our space capabilities. World Space Week, observed annually from October 4th to 10th, is a global celebration of the contributions of science and technology to human progress. These dates hold historical significance, marking the launch of the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957, which paved the way for space exploration. On October 10, 1967, the signing of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, further underscores our commitment to peaceful cooperation in space endeavors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899601
    VIRIN: 231005-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109924803
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard recognizes World Space Week, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Space Operations
    Cybersecurity
    National Guard
    Allies and partners
    World Space Week

