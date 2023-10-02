National Guard recognizes World Space Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During World Space Week, the National Guard proudly recognizes the vital roles our servicemen and women play in safeguarding U.S. interests in space. We remain committed to supporting our allies and partners in deterring aggression and protecting our space capabilities. World Space Week, observed annually from October 4th to 10th, is a global celebration of the contributions of science and technology to human progress. These dates hold historical significance, marking the launch of the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957, which paved the way for space exploration. On October 10, 1967, the signing of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, further underscores our commitment to peaceful cooperation in space endeavors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)