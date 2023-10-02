video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's Better at Bliss! Fort Bliss, Texas, is a premier assignment for military personnel and their families, with cutting-edge facilities, housing options, and various services. Fort Bliss provides exceptional living and training environments with outstanding amenities, safety, and recreational offerings. We welcome military personnel and their families with open arms, offering many opportunities for adventure, community, and a secure future.