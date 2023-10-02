Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's Better At Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division

    It's Better at Bliss! Fort Bliss, Texas, is a premier assignment for military personnel and their families, with cutting-edge facilities, housing options, and various services. Fort Bliss provides exceptional living and training environments with outstanding amenities, safety, and recreational offerings. We welcome military personnel and their families with open arms, offering many opportunities for adventure, community, and a secure future.

    This work, It's Better At Bliss, by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    1st Armored Division
    Better at bliss
    It's Better At Bliss

