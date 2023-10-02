Explore the excitement of Discovery Day in our exclusive video recap from Sept. 28, 2023. Imagine a day filled with curiosity, innovation, and endless opportunities to explore the wonders of STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. Witness thrilling robotics, hands-on activities, and creativity in action. (Video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall and SrA Edward Hermsen)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 11:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899588
|VIRIN:
|230928-Z-F3907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109924588
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Discovery Day 2023, by SrA Edward Hermsen and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT