    Discovery Day 2023

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Edward Hermsen and Jacqueline Marshall

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Explore the excitement of Discovery Day in our exclusive video recap from Sept. 28, 2023. Imagine a day filled with curiosity, innovation, and endless opportunities to explore the wonders of STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. Witness thrilling robotics, hands-on activities, and creativity in action. (Video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall and SrA Edward Hermsen)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 11:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899588
    VIRIN: 230928-Z-F3907-1001
    Filename: DOD_109924588
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    steam
    stem
    military careers
    science milk

