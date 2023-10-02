Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Archipelago Endeavor 23 (AFN Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines participate in exercise archipelago endeavor 23 with the Swedish Marines in the Baltic Sea. Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated exercise led by the Swedish armed forces that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 12:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899586
    VIRIN: 231005-M-WJ192-1421
    Filename: DOD_109924575
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archipelago Endeavor 23 (AFN Version), by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWEDISH MARINES
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    JOINTFORCE
    USMCNEWS
    ARCHIPELAGO ENDEAVOR 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT