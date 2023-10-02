Archipelago Endeavor 23 (AFN Version)

U.S. Marines participate in exercise archipelago endeavor 23 with the Swedish Marines in the Baltic Sea. Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated exercise led by the Swedish armed forces that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
