DC3 Hosts TechEx Fall 2023

DC3 hosted the Fall 2023 TechEx event at John Hopkins University in Laurel, MD on September 27th-29th, 2023. DIB community members gathered at DC3's Fall TechEx 2023 to network & learn from SMEs about cyber threat briefs and new IT techniques & best practices, engaging in lively discussion related to today's top cybersecurity issues. Leah Moore, who works at the Strategy & Partner Engagement team at DC3 helps to give us a little insight into the event.