    DC3 Hosts TechEx Fall 2023

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Jesus Rodriguez 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    DC3 hosted the Fall 2023 TechEx event at John Hopkins University in Laurel, MD on September 27th-29th, 2023. DIB community members gathered at DC3's Fall TechEx 2023 to network & learn from SMEs about cyber threat briefs and new IT techniques & best practices, engaging in lively discussion related to today's top cybersecurity issues. Leah Moore, who works at the Strategy & Partner Engagement team at DC3 helps to give us a little insight into the event.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899582
    VIRIN: 230927-O-MB830-1245
    Filename: DOD_109924468
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Event
    IT
    Cyber Security
    Air Force
    DC3
    TechEx

